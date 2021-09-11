East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 530,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

