Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. 1,655,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,636. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

