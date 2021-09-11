eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in eBay by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

