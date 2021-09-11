eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,257.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2,257.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00394252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

