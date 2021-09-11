eCash Price Reaches $0.0002 (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $4.31 billion and $98.89 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00183057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,683.58 or 1.00231538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.98 or 0.07167888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00874663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.91 or 0.00903741 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,840,329,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

