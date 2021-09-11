Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company.

EDNMY stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

