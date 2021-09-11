Edgeware One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $58.58 million and $1.08 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00162411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,417,820,064 coins and its circulating supply is 5,795,880,657 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

