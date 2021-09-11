Edgeware Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $912,171.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,418,552,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,796,338,103 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

