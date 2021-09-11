Edward Anthony Ogonek Sells 11,176 Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.
Shares of PFM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.05. 46,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$134.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About ProntoForms
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.