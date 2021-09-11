Edward Anthony Ogonek Sells 11,176 Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of ProntoForms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at C$226,418.72.

Shares of PFM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.05. 46,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$134.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

