Effect.AI (EFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,164.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.11 million and $29,164.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00112403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.94 or 0.00497888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

