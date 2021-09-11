El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

