Elamachain (ELAMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Elamachain has a market cap of $4.67 million and $1.51 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00162324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

