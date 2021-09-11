Elamachain (ELAMA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

