Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93.

About Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

