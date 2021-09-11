Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

