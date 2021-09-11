Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0009 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ellaism has a market cap of $43,144.17 and $9.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.89 or 0.07263386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

