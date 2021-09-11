Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $212.26 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $212.26 million and $55.38 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 446,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 335,480,066 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

