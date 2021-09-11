Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Tops $4.50 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $574.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $231.47 or 0.00504679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.56 or 0.02750620 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,388,332 coins and its circulating supply is 19,430,213 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.