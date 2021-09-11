Emercoin Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $17,562.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,040,900 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

