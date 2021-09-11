Emercoin Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $16,278.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,043,828 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.