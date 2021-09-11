Energi (NRG) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Energi has a total market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $357,731.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00124419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00511515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,951,389 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.