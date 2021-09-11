Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHSF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. 739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

