EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of EnPro Industries worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

