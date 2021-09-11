Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

