EnterCoin Hits Market Cap of $128,846.51 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 125% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $128,846.51 and $28,553.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

