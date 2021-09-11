Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

