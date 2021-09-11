Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

