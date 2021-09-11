Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,095 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wingstop worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $183.89 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

