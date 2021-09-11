Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.25 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

