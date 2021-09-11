Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

FLCB opened at $25.57 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

