Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LHC Group worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in LHC Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $176.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

