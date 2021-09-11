Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

