Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,704 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE THG opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

