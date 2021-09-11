Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $694.47 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

