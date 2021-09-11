Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.62 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.