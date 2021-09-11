Epic Cash Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $9,814.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00161610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043713 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,543,136 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

