EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of EQT worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.40 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

