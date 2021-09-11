Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $15.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ESPR stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

