Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $288,005.76 and $13,981.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.52 or 0.07270449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,961,209 coins and its circulating supply is 185,931,796 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

