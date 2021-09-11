Ethereum Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $258,796.62 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00161472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.