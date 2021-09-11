Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Reaches $3.81 on Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

