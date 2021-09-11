Etherparty Trading Down 14.3% This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $691,926.86 and $1,606.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00162668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043718 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.