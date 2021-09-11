EUNO Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $23,392.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00887946 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,311,531,747 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.