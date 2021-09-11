Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $784.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.62.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.