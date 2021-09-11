EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $512,609.20 and $27,081.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00161610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043713 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

