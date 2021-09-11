EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $538,259.31 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $538,259.31 and approximately $23,758.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00164329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.49 or 0.00739443 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

