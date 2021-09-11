Everest Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,318.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $231,318.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.