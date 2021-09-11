Everex (EVX) Reaches One Day Volume of $238,783.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Everex has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $238,783.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.