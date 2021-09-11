Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. 912,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

