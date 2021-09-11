Everipedia Price Tops $0.0161 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $161.28 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00182672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.53 or 1.00316431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.71 or 0.07130097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00869983 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,398,375 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

